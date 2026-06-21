Hollywood stars like Josh Brolin and Joseph Gordon-Levitt began getting calls on their personal lines. Senior government officials in the US and Europe were suddenly fielding accusations disguised as questions from reporters who smelled blood. The name Jeff Epstein was bandied about. Even congenitally inoffensive NYT columnist Ezra Klein was hounded into putting up a personal statement on Twitter—which has seemingly done little to appease a residual mob still waiting for an apology.

What happened exactly?

From the POV of journalists at WIRED Magazine, these waves were merely a natural response to a bombshell. This past Tuesday, they began a series of exposés on a secret society led by purported supervillain Peter Thiel. Of course its outed members were doing damage control! That’s just proof that their reporting worked!

In realityland however, this was less another Panama Papers and more Geraldo Rivera opening Al Capone’s vault. Which is to say when you actually look inside there’s not much to be found. The big reveal is more a case study on the dangers of scoop-chasing and hypemaking under the banner of journalism.

On closer inspection: the secret society was never a secret, many of its outed members were never members, and Peter Thiel stopped hosting perhaps a decade ago.

What WIRED uncovered wasn’t a cabal, but just another TED conference.

Disclosure: While I’m loose acquaintances with a few past Dialog attendees, I’ve never interacted with Thiel personally. I find his ideas a real mixed bag.

Corrections: Spot something wrong, unfair, or misleading? Let me know using this anonymous Typeform, or drop a comment in this post’s dispute doc.

TLDR Summary

What follows fleshes out the available evidence around seven main points:

The reporting jumbled members, guests, and invitees. Many of the high-profile names floating around aren’t actually Dialog members, and some are just former invitees who’ve never even attended a Dialog event. Dialog is private, not secret. Attendees have openly discussed the existence and nature of its annual retreats for years, just within the normal private-club discretion of not repeating who said what. Most retreat attendees are guests. Dialog’s dues-paying members, who span the political spectrum, nominate their ideal invitees with a goal of assembling a productive balance of backgrounds and perspectives. Peter Thiel is no longer a host. Though he apparently co-founded the group in 2006, he seems to have stopped attending its retreats over a decade ago. It’s not clear how many recent registrants even knew of his past involvement. These retreats are the opposite of ideological conventions. Sessions are designed to prompt people of different stripes to share their POVs openly and thoughtfully. Over half of prospective 2026 attendees identified as left-leaning. Politicians routinely attend private events with industry leaders. While there are sensible restrictions on this, no outlet has yet reported that these restrictions were violated. And while one might argue that any mixing is inherently bad, this has nothing to do with Dialog specifically. Reporting on this story has largely been irresponsible conspiracy fuel. Attendees signed up for a typical private conference, and are now being widely framed as members of some untoward secret society.

#1: Members vs. Guests vs. Invitees

Last Monday evening, an independent researcher and self-described “hacktivist” published a naughty list of 113 names:

Ten minutes later, a caveat:

Two days later, another set of caveats:

Proper assessment is good, yes. Like evaluating what a list is before you publish it, and establishing what the underlying club actually exists to do.

Anyway, the leak was picked up by WIRED on Tuesday:

As a minor but indicative footnote: that last session was titled "Navigating WIII". not "prepping for". A dozen attendees just wanted to discuss Iran etc. We'll also cover the cult one further below (hint: not about religious cults).

WIRED then added a sequel on Thursday. Both its pieces were informed by a pair of data sets, each supplied to multiple outlets by crimew, who claims to be an intermediary for an anonymous tipster:

The initial naughty list came from a design flaw in Dialog’s web portal, which exposed a vaguely-labelled internal directory of 113 names and bio snippets. While it’s still unclear why this directory was compiled, or around which criteria, it wasn’t a membership roster.

This list was then supplemented with a far more expansive data dump, which included extensive personal details and 222 names connected to Dialog’s August 2026 retreat (some are just “prospective invitees”).

Despite knowing that the first list was ambiguous, WIRED opted against clarifying this to readers in its initial reporting. It instead ran a broad headline about “members” and then used weasel-wording like “is listed in the same society as” to obscure the uncertainty. Only days later did it clarify that the directory included “nonmembers” and “outside guests who passed through Dialog’s orbit, in some cases years ago”.

#2: Secret vs. Private

The term “secret society” often conjures the image of some cartoonish cabal, where in practice it often just means “getting invited is a status marker”.

Many, many private events and groups run on variants of the Chatham House Rule, where attendees can speak to the existence and nature of the meetings so long as they don’t attribute quotes or views to specific participants.

This seems to be the case for Dialog retreats, in that:

Fabrice Grinda, who claims to have first attended Dialog in its inaugural year, published a public and descriptive blog on how the retreats worked.

In 2018, Grover Norquist publicly posted that he was en route to that year’s retreat in Arizona, noting that he expected the Governor of Kansas to join him.

Around the same time, Steven Pinker openly named Dialog, alongside TED and SXSW, as examples of “burgeoning thought conferences”.

In 2022, Business Insider mentioned Dialog’s existence in passing. As did The Telegraph a year later, describing it non-sensationally as “an exclusive retreat”.

Dialog organizers routinely sent detailed event emails to desired guests, including to multiple journalists and editors at major left-tilting newspapers. (One of these emails was posted online years ago by a bemused academic recipient.)

Dialog’s website (archive), though minimalist, outlines its mission in plain text: “leaders join Dialog to discuss topics off-the-record”.

This is not a secret organization. It’s a private Jeffersonian dinner club that runs an annual conference. Dialog is only unique to the degree that it succeeds at attracting better guest mixes than any of its many competitors.

#3: Societies vs. Events

Though Dialog apparently had its eye on permanent property near DC last year, presumably with a mind to hosting more feature events, the focal point of this week’s reporting was its annual guest-heavy retreat—not the smaller recurring dinners primarily attended by Dialog’s actual members.

When a journalist or activist wrongly implies that these larger retreats are dangerous or conspiratorial, further implying that invitees belong to said society is wildly irresponsible. Invitees—who may never attend, may never return, or may never join—are not members of that society!

#4: Co-founder vs. Host

Though it’s widely believed that Peter Thiel co-founded Dialog in 2006, evidence of his involvement over time gets increasingly spotty, with most data points suggesting he’s long since backed away:

Just six years after Dialog was founded, financier Ian Osborne wrote that “Peter doesn’t even attend. I will tell him that he should stop them using his name.”

The current Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, who led a Dialog session in 2013, said he’d never met Thiel.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who attended two recent retreats, stated that he’d neither spoken with Thiel nor seen him around. Same for NYT columnist Ezra Klein, who first attended in 2018. Sankey-chart innovator Aella, a more regular visitor, also said she’d never met him.

Actress Sophia Bush went further, saying she’d been informed that Thiel “has not been involved whatsoever in approximately 15 years”.

One former attendee was quoted as speculating that “‘95% of attendees’ would be less likely to attend if [Thiel] were involved directly in events”.

In line with this, the invitation email for the 2022 retreat don’t mention Thiel at all—as a founder, sponsor, or expected attendee.

It’s improbable that they’re all lying. Some of these claims are from people with no great qualms about Thiel, and the 2012 reference to his continued non-attendance was from an email never intended to be public. Given that Thiel is a prolific founder, he likely just drifted to other things, with his name invoked as a draw until it either became false advertising or simply no longer attracted the right balance of guests.

WIRED and others also made hay of a scheduled retreat discussion titled “Build-a-Cult”, which they framed as indicative of some nefarious Thiel-esque agenda. But “cult” has long been generic corporatespeak for an engaged community, in the same vein as “cult classic” and “cult following”. The planned session leader had shared his views on the topic in 2021, where he hit exactly the notes you’d expect from a user-centric corporate CEO.

#5: Caricature vs. Reality

What have past attendees had to say about the nature of the retreats? Is Dialog’s rhetoric around thoughtful bridge-building dialogue just a smokescreen for something more sinister?

(Respecting that the following tweet has since been deleted, I’ve cropped out the poster’s name.)

Per the NYT’s Ezra Klein:

The panels were largely self-organized, so people would propose panels and hold them. I went to one on being a working parent and another on whether crypto had any real use cases and another on how to accelerate scientific breakthroughs. You’d usually have 8 or 10 people in a room. It was all very TED-talk adjacent.

Per retired US Army general Stan McChrystal (fuller comments here):

My experience was all positive – a gathering of thoughtful people across the political spectrum... [where we] discussed almost every kind of subject but politics. I can see a temptation to view these kinds of events as something they’re not, in my experience we need more venues where people feel free to talk openly, without the pressure of public scrutiny – and often misinterpretation – of every word if we’re going to rebuild bridges across the divide in my nation and our world.

Wow, yeah, real scary stuff.

I looked up all the other public comments I could find from past attendees about WIRED’s coverage, and, well, you can read them for yourself.

While it’s theoretically possible that attendees with darker takes are just scared to speak up, do you doubt that WIRED would happily offer anonymity to anyone willing to give them a damning quote? So where are the takers?

More likely, the retreats were exactly what they were advertised as: intimate and intentionally cross-partisan chats in nice hotels.

Even WIRED, in its second piece, admitted that “more than half” of leaked profilees self-identified as either “left” or “far left” (there was no centrist option). And the known viewpoints of some invitees (eg. Timnit Gebru) are…extremely not indicative of a broligarch illuminati!

#6: Personal vs. Official

Some may still imagine that, even if Dialog is benign ideologically, it’s still uniquely dangerous to democracy in how it connects government and industry in off-record meetups. But taking this premise seriously would require us ignoring that nothing about Dialog is particularly unique.

It’s not just the ritzy calendar tentpoles like Davos, Bilderburg, and Sun Valley either. Many, many ongoing members clubs and conferences exist specifically to encourage these interactions! One doesn’t need to resort to conspiracy to appreciate two mundane facts of human nature:

High-status and interesting people like to meet with other high-status and interesting people. People used to living in the spotlight value being able to chat freely without every word being publicly litigated in bad faith.

This is the basic history of the salons of the old world, which in America became the Cosmos Club, the Alfalfa Club, TED, etc. The intelligentsia enjoy proximity to power, and the powerful benefit from the bilateral exchange of ideas. So it goes, so it always has, so it always will.

As for democratic accountability, what the law demands is mostly just that those in government pay their own way, don’t benefit financially from their appearance, don’t disclose non-public information, and only attend in a personal capacity. So long as those north stars are honored, attendees aren’t generally required to disclose anything or to register using official emails.

Some will argue that there’s an inherent principal-agent conflict here. Which, sure, maybe. But consider: industry has much easier channels for influencing policy! CEOs can donate cash! They can also pass on their policy desires through proxies and lobbyists. Hell, they can just tweet! The safeguards here, occasionally deficient as all social safeguards are, lie in the larger checks and balances of democratic government. Banning officials from attending clubs on their own dime and time doesn’t itself solve much, and counterproductively limits their exposure to opposing points of view.

If Dialog wanted to use the halo of its retreats to advance some antidemocratic plot or grift, why would it invite Ezra Klein! The whole setup is extremely the opposite of how one would seat-plan a cabal.

#7: Newspapers vs. Tabloids

When a source is a self-admitted “anarchist”, it’s incumbent for a good journalist to interrogate the source’s agenda and to seek balance between invading subjects’ privacy and serving the public interest. The news value must be greater than just “oh people will definitely click this”.

But, well, you know, lol. Scoops are a form of journalistic heroin, and doubly so when Peter Thiel’s name is attached. And so WIRED and co. bulldozed through questions like “will publishing this advance some positive civic end” or “are we even sure Thiel has been involved in the last decade” or “will this fuel tinfoil takes that make democracy worse”.

But they were of course right about the immediate rewards. WIRED’s initial take remained atop its trending stories leaderboard through late Thursday night. (The same was also true for The Hollywood Reporter’s version.)

This coverage naturally became fodder for bloggers and YouTubers, who perhaps naively trusted that they were getting the full story, and whose secondary coverage has just further poisoned our common well. It’s also causing a political row in Ireland, where Dialog’s next retreat is planned.

For what gain?

These journalists know that most readers see Thiel as almost uniquely villainous, where any association will be viewed by the masses as a scarlet letter. It doesn’t matter to them if Thiel is actually more dimensional than they allow (if also still fond of sometimes saying things I personally find nuts), or if the leaked names ever met him, or if they even knew that he was once involved with the retreats in days gone by. WIRED and co just wanted good headlines.

Remind me what the difference between a newspaper and a tabloid is?

Coda

Note the final paragraph from WIRED’s second piece:

We have no ideological agenda,” reads the document shared with WIRED by a past participant. “Dialog is nonpartisan and nonpolitical. We want all participants to come away with a better understanding of the truth—but we don’t presume to know what the truth is. We simply believe that when we bring together open-minded people who are at the top of their fields, with diverse backgrounds and perspectives, they will learn new things.”

Yeah, great! Given the choice, attending Dialog seems likely to lead to a much more rounded view of the world than reading this level of journalism.