Time to break and explain the recent silence.

I partnered with Hunterbrook Media on a sweeping investigation into how a collection of prominent media newsletters—from publishers like Morning Brew, Robinhood, and the Wall Street Journal—took in fat fees for a sketchy service: running predatory sponsored ads that helped troubled startups dump hundreds of millions of dollars worth of toxic shares onto over-trusting readers.

Getting the story right took a minute. It’s now live and can be read in full here.

But before I recap the key findings and get into the purpose of this companion piece, a few important legal notes.

Disclaimers & Disclosures

Hunterbrook Media produces investigative journalism, often on corporate wrongdoing. Its hedge fund affiliate, Hunterbrook Capital, sometimes buys or bets against the shares of the companies connected to these investigations, always with clear disclosure. This model funds the journalism, and ultimately requires markets agreeing with its findings.

This particular investigation, which mostly covers private companies whose shares aren’t publicly tradable, wasn’t provided to Hunterbrook Capital prior to publication.

All commentary in this companion piece is purely my own, not Hunterbrook’s.

My standard corrections policy still applies. Spot something wrong, unfair, or misleading? Use this anonymous Typeform or drop a comment in this post’s dispute doc.

Whether any specific concern highlighted in the investigation is legally securities fraud—versus extraordinary carelessness or permissible predatory marketing—is not ultimately for me nor Hunterbrook to decide. The regulators will get final say.

The Gist

Ok, the basic story:

About a decade ago, the US began allowing startups to raise money from everyday investors using crowdfunding campaigns. Think Kickstarter but for stock in a company instead of its early products.

While this was framed as a way to democratize investing by letting the little guy get early shares in the next Google or Facebook, it mostly attracted companies that wanted better terms than professional investors were offering. Skybound startups were vastly outnumbered by drowning ones looking for a lifeline.

DealMaker offers a one-stop shop for these startups. It’s a registered broker-dealer, a campaign hosting platform, and a marketing machine that can help clients craft and run fundraising content—including getting glossy sponsored ads placed into blue-chip media newsletters.

Our investigation found that many of these ads misrepresented key claims around sales, tech, profitability, and partnerships. (The fundraising websites these ads pointed to had similar issues, and often repeated the same suspect claims.)

Though these newsletters effectively rented out their brand halos to legitimize the underlying deals, they seemingly failed to both sufficiently vet the ads and (to varying degrees) fully comply with anti-touting and disclosure requirements.

The startups covered in the investigation include EnergyX, Boxabl, Miso Robotics, Pacaso, HeartSciences, M2i Global, and RAD Intel. They collectively raised over $200m from these campaigns—and are just the tip of the iceberg.

If anyone you know has invested in these companies—or into any other crowdfunded startup—the investigation is especially worth reading in full.

That said, my focus in what follows is on larger related questions: Why do so many companies get away with making misleading claims—some of them very obviously untrue—for so long? Why did the press become their handmaiden in this? And what can be done about it?

Zooming In

Let’s expand that initial gist.

For legal reasons, what follows is purely hypothetical. I encourage all to seek out for themselves, with real curiosity, how well it might describe reality.

Why might a struggling startup lie? Perhaps it feels its results-to-date have just been unlucky, and that some new pivot or milestone is going to turn things around. Or perhaps it just wants to keep the lights on at whatever cost.

Such a startup might tell the ugly truth in its legal disclosure filings, reasonably assuming that few amateur investors will bother trying to parse them. It might then tell a much more optimistic and compelling story across its more accessible ads and fundraising website—a story that needs to be misleading to be effective.

Professional investors are tough marks. They’re generally unafraid of going deep into legalese disclosures and complex balance sheets. But what about a plumber or dental assistant? Their expert knowledge of pipes and cavities is far less likely to be applicable, and they’re far more likely to outsource their trust.

The startup might thus pay a trusted newsletter to present its pitch to just such readers via slick sponsored ads that, at best, paint an incomplete truth.

If an unsure reader tries to search for confirmation? They might land on articles that repeat the claims, which, oops, might be presented as original and unbiased research despite its authors having been paid to parrot company lines.

All three parties—the startup, the intermediary, and the media publishers—might look at historical enforcement and feel reasonably confident that they’ll get away with it. Responsibility has been spread around in a tangled way, and regulators in most worlds are both outgunned and focused on larger public companies.

So a startup might thus sell shares at grossly inflated prices, knowing that it’s unlikely to be held accountable—and that anyway the potential penalties might be no worse than losing a business that was in distress anyway. In the interim, its executives might also opt to pay themselves handsomely and perhaps sell off some of their own holdings. After all, it’s hard to claw back spent money.

While the publisher could scrutinize and police the ads, this might come at the cost of losing a rather lucrative revenue source.

In this scenario, the main reason to not lie is a matter of one’s conscience.

Of course, depending on people having a noble conscience is a poor way to run financial markets. We have rather robust historical evidence of how this works out.

So why are we—again, hypothetically—doing it this way?

The Lemon Problem

Even if these startups were fully honest in every claim (they weren’t), and even if they were to hit their most ambitious growth projections (none seem on track to), these deals were mostly just bad. For me to pitch them to you with a straight face would require me having a certain confidence that you don’t have the tools to understand just how sketchy they were—and me also being ok with that dynamic.

This is something that economists refer to as the lemon problem. Sellers mostly know more about what they’re selling than potential buyers do. If someone selling me a car knows that it stalls once a week, they might gamble that a single test drive might come back clean. They alone know whether the car is really a lemon (bad value for me) or a peach (a good deal)—and I’m left with a guesswork problem.

Some markets have developed partial solutions for this dynamic. I can go to a dealership and get a warranty, or purchase a car’s accident history. Or perhaps I can ask a mechanic I trust to give it a proper lookover. But these options cost something, and are generally inconvenient. If I think you’re a trustworthy person maybe I won’t bother—especially if I feel like this deal won’t be on the table for long.

This of course is why many sellers have mastered the twin arts of fostering urgency and leaning on credible-seeming endorsements—and why we need the media to not be their paid patsy in this.

The Monetization Problem

Reporting this story was a near-term financial loss for me, and likewise for Hunterbrook. We persisted anyway for two reasons: (1) to shine a light that hopefully provokes some reforms and restitution, (2) because we want a world where people write important stories even where most of the payoff isn’t immediate.

While only the outlets we covered could say why they took the sponsor dollars—and why they were so seemingly lax in their corresponding due diligence and disclosures obligations—we can hazard at least one reasonable guess: it’s hard to make easy money today by acting in the true public interest.

Since starting this newsletter in 2020, I’ve dumped a few thousand hours into it across a dozen or so major investigations. As expected, I’ve made far under minimum wage from that investment in a direct sense. My only hope for cost recovery has been trusting that a certain type of reader will appreciate my efforts and hire me for better-paying work. While this gambit has paid off brilliantly some years, it illustrates the core point: the sort of deep digging valorized in all the award-bait movies about journalism is precisely the stuff that mostly only works today in some long-tail sense. The immediate financial rewards to publishers for funding stories like this are usually orders of magnitude lower than just throwing more slop into the trough.

While it’s true that a handful of newspapers and newsletters do quite well from high-effort beat coverage, it really is just a handful. What actually brings in the lion’s share of eyeballs isn’t investigative reporting or even real-time news coverage. It’s:

Hot takes / op-eds

Recaps / summaries

Tribal political content

Culture coverage (eg. sports, tv/movies, lifestyle)

Ancillary products (eg. games, quizzes, recipes, product reviews)

This more reliable traffic can then be monetized via subscriptions, programmatic ads, and paid sponsorships. And while outlets are often full-throated about how diligent they are in selecting and vetting those sponsorships, I’d point broadly to this whole investigation as a clue in how one should parse these claims.

While the best papers do use their fluffier-driven revenues to fund the important stuff, newsrooms nonetheless continue to shrink across the board. And even the few doing well mostly don’t have their reporting to thank for it. By 2023 the New York Times had as many people working on its Games team as its Business desk.

It’s hard to sustain a media outlet when you don’t have a Wordle. And that makes taking sponsor dollars—without asking too many questions—all the more tempting.

The Status Quo

Put yourself in the place of a Morning Brew reader. You see a sponsored crowdfunding ad in your daily newsletter, and you happen to spot that some detail in it is deeply misleading. What can you really do about it?

You could email Morning Brew about it. And, well, good luck. It didn’t reply to our emails, despite knowing a story was in the works. Why it would respond to you?

You could go to a law firm that specializes in these cases, where they might work on contingency helping you convince regulators that a pattern of ads resulted in ill-gotten gains. But these firms need to see an obvious payoff. If they see a long history of minimal enforcement, will they take your case? It’s a classic chicken-and-egg problem. Someone has to go first to prove that it’s worth it.

You could otherwise send emails to regulators and legislators and newspapers on your own time. But you have to know who to email and what to say. And even if you decide to just post about it on social media, you have to know how to get attention.

Basically, all routes require you to be unusually determined. Possibly unhealthily so. And that’s not a reasonable ask for a normal reader who just wants to not be lied to.

How to Change the Game

Regular folks who trusted that someone had vetted these investment ads stand to lose precious savings. While I’m not generally a big nanny state guy, sometimes the data says what it says. These ads are routinely dishonest, and historical results are grim. If these ads are still appearing in newsletters from prestigious publications like the Wall Street Journal despite all that, perhaps it’s time for Uncle Sam to step in.

The good news is that there are things that Congress and/or the SEC could do to fix all this—if they chose to make it a priority.

(Though any of these three options could work, the first is likely both the easiest politically and the hardest to dismiss as unreasonable.)

1. Mandate Better Disclosures

The median American can’t do justice to the contents of a Form C or 1-A. These disclosures simply aren’t written for casual interpretation. Yet the existing rules put the onus on non-professional investors—eg. baristas and firefighters and gym teachers—to effectively learn a new language if they want to avoid getting ripped off.

While we can’t force a startup to say “yeah these shares are lemons lol”, we can get pretty close! We could require issuers to include a legend at the top of all their fundraising marketing websites, outlining, in very basic language:

The pre-money valuation that investors are buying in at How much that valuation would need to grow before new investors would begin accruing a positive return (this is where most amateurs get snookered ) Total revenues for each operating year, including the trailing 12 months (not just the latest fiscal reporting year) Total net profit/loss on those revenues (always net, never just gross) The projections it gave to investors across all past fundraising rounds How it performed against those projections

If that data is front-and-center, it would force the startups with shaky numbers to do hard explaining as to why past results aren’t indicative of expected returns. And even there we could further demand that startups include a footnote for every claim that they make in their growth / rebound story. While maybe some investors still wouldn’t read them, it would at least make it more obvious when the source is just “trust us bro”. Newsletters could then also be held responsible to include those footnotes where their ad copy incorporates any of the covered claims (or presents new ones).

This would go a very long way.

2. Require Certificates of Dumb

While most of these investment contracts have “you could possibly lose everything” disclaimers, they clearly don’t work. The risks are abstract and not tied to concrete data of just how likely that outcome is. Riffing here on an idea from standout financial columnist Matt Levine, we could require a far more visceral warning system. My version would be that would-be investors have to make a video, with this script:

I have been informed that fewer than 1% of investors have ever made any money from the investment product I am about to buy. I am buying it anyway because I am smarter and luckier than them.

From the date that their investment eventually goes to zero, they then must post this video on all their social media channels within a week, else spend a week in prison.

(In Levine’s version, an examiner must slap them in the face after going through a similar disclaimer. And, like…I’m not sure that either of us are fully joking? The warnings should make it explicit how bad the expected results are, and a sense of those future consequences should be brought, quite vividly, into the present tense.)

3. Just Kill the Crowdfunding Programs

I say this as someone who loves startups, who has worked for many, and who wants far more of them: these particular crowdfunding programs probably shouldn’t exist.

The JOBS Act—the legislation that allowed for these campaigns—was a nice idea in theory. But we have hard data now, and my sense is that it isn’t particularly ambiguous: most of these investments will go to zero, slowly and then all at once.

Good startups mostly already have good funding options and don’t want your money, while the ones that do want your money mostly aren’t good. While exceptions may exist, the marginal benefits of a few nice stories don’t outweigh the net costs of the system continuing. When 99% of the deals are bad, it’s behind-the-barn time.

(I suppose the smaller program, Regulation CF, which caps crowdfunding at $5m per year, could be made workable for niche startups that don’t have conventional funding markets. But you’d need to incorporate proposal #1, else results won’t change.)

Parting Shot

When the financial newsletters that ran these ads did so, one of four things was true:

They helped write the deceptive ads They were given the ads and didn’t really read them before hitting send They were given the ads, read them, and couldn’t spot the deception(s) They were given the ads, read them, spotted the deception(s), and hit send anyway

I can’t speak to which reality is true for which outlet. All I can say is that, whatever one’s moral calculus as to which of those realities is worst, none of them are good.

We should demand better.

I’m very bad at living up to any publishing schedule here. If you subscribe, you’ll get emails every who-knows-how-often, usually about some journalism-adjacent rabbithole that I couldn’t help but spend dozens or hundreds of hours going down until I got to the bottom.

I do try hard to make them original and worth reading though.