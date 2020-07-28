What This Project Is About

Rather than having the same prefaces taking up real estate at the start of each edition, I thought it would be good to shift the explanatory burden to a short essay in which I can outline a few core ideas, both to explain the point of the project and to provide means by which it can ultimately be judged/measured.

For easy reading, I’ve divided it up into a brisk series of Q&A.

——

What’s the root problem to be solved?

Some ideas are profound in their implications.

One that I think about a lot, as framed by physicist David Deutsch:

Everything that is not forbidden by laws of nature is achievable, given the right knowledge.

When we think about what human progress is, every coherent answer is reducible to things we accomplish by means of explanations (i.e., collections of knowledge fragments packaged around a central theme, on which we scaffold upward).

If we extend this logic, just two things stand between us and whatever we might call progress:

The immutable laws of nature Our failure to harvest/test/package/distribute knowledge fragments efficiently.

For most of human history we lacked the technology to do the latter well at scale. But then our innovation hit an inflection point and in just 66 years we went from 59 seconds of flight at Kitty Hawk to putting men on the goddamn moon.

Even so, in the 51 years thereafter we’ve actually moved backward as much as forward. After having effectively eliminated historic scourges like polio and smallpox, only 45% of Americans today confidently agree that vaccines don’t cause autism.

The misinformation crisis is the great trouble of our times. And the degree to which we leave it unsolved is the degree to which many other crises will get worse.

——

What does this have to do with journalism?

Educated adults, by and large, shape the world. And journalism is the fountainhead from which educated adults ultimately acquire most new explanations.

While fine in theory, there are two obvious ways this could go wrong:

A journalist might author a bad explanation from good knowledge fragments (whether because of hastiness, laziness, bias, malice, bad incentives, etc). A journalist might author a bad explanation from a mix of good knowledge fragments and misinformation masquerading as knowledge.

Of course, neither would be too much of a problem so long as efficient feedback loops existed by which bad explanations could be quickly challenged and corrected.

Trouble is, those loops do not exist today in any meaningful sense.

No major newspaper in the US has a public editor anymore, nor any clear means by which a reader can be sure their concerns will be heard. And in the rare cases where corrections are issued, they’re usually done in the quietest way possible.

Put another way: newspapers are often wrong, and nearly always remain so.

——

How bad is the problem?

I’ve spent the last few years building up a collection of egregious examples, which I thought I might package in a book. But said collection now spans something like half a million words, and I’ve had to create this newsletter just for the endless overflow.

And this was me limiting myself to outlets that the professional class is forever telling young people to turn to for credible reporting (e.g., The Guardian, BBC, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, etc).

On average, it takes me under ten minutes to find a new example, and maybe 20-30 more to pull up enough evidence to definitively debunk it. And this isn’t based on some sneaky technique. This is just me looking at sections likely to cover stories I know a thing or two about and reading until I find something outlandish.

(I know this sounds hyperbolic! That’s exactly why I created this newsletter. It’s hard to get a sense of the scope/pervasiveness/cost of the problem until you see just how many examples there are. Absolutely no one should take my word for it.)

——

Why has the problem persisted so long?

At a high level, I suspect it’s some combination of “no raindrop believes itself responsible for the flood” and “it’s difficult to get a man to understand a thing when his salary depends upon his not understanding it”.

More charitably though, I reckon that no single individual/group has had the right resources and incentives to make a case that’s simultaneously:

Measured (i.e, not over-broad or mired in the ugly sort of contrarianism) Thorough (i.e, so careful and well-sourced that it can’t be easily dismissed) Optimistic (i.e., infused with credible commentary as to what is working, what can be done, the likely upsides to strategic tweaks, etc.)

Hence the book. I’m condensing the worst ~40 stories into a narrative that a high schooler can read in a sitting no longer than a Marvel movie. Journalists will be invited to poke holes anywhere they can, with significant financial rewards for doing so. My sense is that, should they fail in those efforts, more will acknowledge the larger point.

——

What will winning look like?

Getting the New York Times to hire a new public editor. Getting a few prominent writers/journalists to adopt a rewards policy for readers who point out anything untrue/unfair (i.e., the best feedback loop possible).

(On a longer timeline, my most audacious goal is to witness an age where writers and journalists would have to defend not having a meaningful corrections policy.)

——

What will losing look like?

Having my cases proven to be incorrect, unimportant, and/or poorly presented. The world ultimately saying “we agree with the cases; we just don’t care”. Me giving up.

I can control two of those, and intend to. And I’m optimistic about the middle one.

——

Why am I picking on the New York Times so much?

They sell subscriptions on the strength of their “unwavering commitment to the truth” despite having no institutional accountability mechanisms. The NYT is widely read and believed in the halls of power. If I can force them to capitulate, smaller publications will likely follow. They publish a massive volume of content, much of which is wrong.

(Even so, I’ve been a paid subscriber of theirs for years, and I think they really do produce some exceptional journalism. My concern is the stuff that isn’t excellent.)

——

Why am I doing this?

I’m hardly the only one saying any of these things. If you were to listen behind closed doors, you’d hear a number of senior journalists voicing similar concerns.

Why others haven’t made a career of it:

It’s not officially their job

It’s financially expensive

Calling out employers/colleagues can be professional/social suicide

It makes even your non-journalist friends uncomfortable

Some journalists can be pretty fucking mean in how they play defense

There are few things less cool or more annoying than naked sincerity

These forces kept me from taking this on full-time for years. But a number of bad apple journalists have already written mean things about me, and them doing so again would be free content for the book. Also, having run a kids’ camp for years, any fears I had about unabashed sincerity were murdered ages ago. This is a problem about which “I have worried with all of my heart”, which I say with no shame.

Plus, whatever the odds of success, the ROI of any progress here is higher than anything else I could be doing with my time.

——

What can you do as a reader?

In some order, as feels right to you:

Be thoughtful about your own media intake. Send me bad stories when you find them (via Twitter DM @jdotarnold). To the degree that you believe in this particular project, you can support it with a $5/mo subscription. (Forwarding emails / linking posts also helps a ton.) Support any similar projects as you come across them.

To paraphrase The Lorax one last time, “unless we care about this problem a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better — it’s not!”

That first adaptation of that book closed on a poignant scene. Where once there had been a vibrant forest, there was now a desert of death and decay marked by a memorial with that single word:

The Once-ler waited so long to do something that he had to punt the job to the next generation. The costs of us doing that here would be ruinous. And the only way to avoid that outcome is for us to act as a committee of Loraxes, each of us on our stump being annoying about something as uncontroversial as the truth being important.