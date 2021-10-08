Debt Ceilings and the Infrastructure & Reconciliation Bills: a Guide for the Perplexed

I recently drafted a short explainer for a colleague who wanted to get their head around what’s happening with two major pieces of US legislation: the so-called infrastructure and reconciliation bills.

I realized in doing so that I couldn’t really answer their question without getting into the larger topic of the current fight over the US debt ceiling. Taken together, there’s an elaborate game of chicken happening—one with enormous consequences, not just for Americans, but for quite literally everyone on earth. (No exaggeration!)

What follows is an updated and expanded version of that piece, geared for everyday readers. Hopefully it brings some clarity.

Brief Housekeeping

As ever, we reward corrections. See something wrong, misleading, or unfair? Say something. It helps!

The long-promised Thai cave story is still coming! Part 1 will be a reply to National Geographic’s new documentary The Rescue. It’s gonna be 🌶️.

In light of recent output, I’m going to manually extend paid subs by two months. While this project is still super important to me and my team, some stories are just incredibly intensive, and going full-time is still a ways off.

Ok, now on with the show.

US Debt: a Primer

(It’s a bit useless to explain the current political fight without first establishing some context on US debt in general. While true econ nerds can skip this, I’d encourage most readers to at least sample it first. Some bits may be new.)

While commentators often (rightly) point out that the national debt isn’t quite like household debt, they rarely do much of a job of explaining what it is like.

Here’s the gist:

Imagine a massive corporation called American Success Inc. , or ASI.

Imagine that ASI’s chief role is making it easy for Americans to create economic value —e.g., by building roads and bridges, negotiating trade deals, funding new technologies, keeping the peace, and helping workers to gain skills and not fall out of the workforce, etc.

In exchange for these services, ASI may take say a 25% annual cut of all the money generated by the US orgs that benefit from said services.

While this sounds like a lot, it wouldn’t be nearly enough to pay ASI’s bills (as they’re always investing in things today where the payoff comes years later). So ASI would need to draw from a line of credit to cover shortfalls.

ASI’s creditors would be pretty friendly. They wouldn’t ever really want ASI to retire their line of credit by paying it off. They’d just want ASI to make regular interest payments with essentially zero risk of ever not paying.

Ok, now here’s the essential-but-also-not-super-intuitive part:

ASI’s overall amount of borrowing doesn’t really matter in itself, so long as it’s a bit less than the expected returns from the growth that ASI’s investments unlock.

Put another way: ASI’s debtload doesn’t matter in absolute terms. Looking at the amount in isolation just isn’t a useful way of understanding what’s happening. What does matter is what ASI is spending that money on, and how likely that spending is to help US orgs make more money. So long as those constituent revenues grow, ASI’s own revenues will grow too (from their 25% cut), giving them the cash they need to stay ahead of their growing interest payments.

While this cycle could happily go on forever, there are three rules to this game designed to keep ASI (mostly) honest:

While ASI can cheat a bit by printing money to pay some bills , other countries (who do the same) will be watching and may punish ASI if they feel this is being done too aggressively. Their chief retaliation would be marking down the value of US dollars , making things priced in other currencies (like imports) more expensive. If ASI prints too much money, that will also reduce the value of money within the US. When the amount of money in an economy outpaces the sum growth of its companies (who can each only offer so many goods and services), those goods and services will get more scarce and more expensive. These rising costs, known as inflation, will force ASI to cool off on the printing. If ASI fails at its job of helping US companies grow (thus reducing ASI’s future revenues from their cut), ASI’s creditors will start asking for higher interest rates to offset the increased risk of eventual default. While ASI can print money to pay these higher rates, they can only do so within the two constraints above. (Not making these interest payments on time is never a real option, as it would have catastrophic impacts on future rates, setting off a death spiral. The only countries that default are those unable to print new money effectively. )

Putting this all together, we have some obvious takeaways:

The right way to judge ASI’s spending is on future impact. They could take on staggering debt in entirely responsible ways if they were spending it on investments likely to help American workers and companies. But they could also spend it on very expensive things that don’t really help (like say 20-year wars that do little to secure future peace or better trade).

One useful gauge of how they’re doing here is interest rates. If ASI is spending on the wrong things (i.e., things not likely to boost future growth and revenues), then ASI’s creditors should be demanding more compensation for the increased risk. If they’re happy with low rates, that’s a good (if inconclusive ) sign.

While money-printing is fine, it has to be done in careful amounts. If the value of American dollars starts dropping (whether vs. other currencies or in terms of what you can buy for a dollar in the US), that’s a sign to slow down.

When people run for control of ASI, each has an incentive to say that other candidates / past leaders / current leaders are all idiots who’ve been irresponsible at managing the debt. But they’ll rarely have very good ideas there of their own, as the overlap between “would be an effective manager for ASI” and “can convince people to let them run ASI” is historically somewhere between thin and non-existent.

Anyway, this all brings us to this week.

Debt Ceilings

First: what exactly is a debt ceiling?

Well, ASI (aka, the entire US government in its many parts) works on the principle of divided powers:

Congress passes bills authorizing such and such programs to exist, then informs the US Treasury (part of the Executive) “hey, when the invoices for these programs come due, please pay them accordingly”. The Treasury handles most accounts payable from a single massive account, which most tax dollars flow into. When there’s no longer enough money in it for current/upcoming invoices, the Treasury just sells new bonds to outside investors for fresh cash. But the total value of all outstanding bonds can only reach a certain cap—i.e., the debt ceiling.

This may seem a bit odd on the surface: if Congress is authorizing the underlying programs causing the spending, why would the actual spending need to be authorized separately?

There are two main answers, weight them how you will:

Given that the Treasury/Executive always spends more than Congress intended, having a periodic check-in on total debt allows Congress to re-establish their constitutional power of the purse. [EDIT: I got a reader note about this being overstated, and I think they’re broadly right. See new footnote. ]

It’s also a way for new Congresses to balance power with their predecessors. While we fully expect for every new debt ceiling to eventually be reached , it’s useful now and again to revisit old spending commitments to ask whether they’ve been producing the intended rewards.

But of course lmao no this is not what actually happens when the ceilings are reached. They are not times of sober and careful reflection, or courageous adjustments. Each instance just becomes an occasion for grandstanding, where each party publicly accuses the other of bad management as they privately work out a pragmatic deal that roughly corresponds to how much leverage the party with less power has.

One thing that has never and will never happen though: the US will never allow debt ceiling fights to keep the Treasury from paying its bills. Any insinuation otherwise is pure political rhetoric, meant to instill anger and fear where what’s needed is scrutiny. We don’t need to worry about whether the ceiling will go up. That will happen exactly 100% of the time. What we do need to worry about is what the majority is sacrificing for the votes they need to raise it.

Two Bills, Two Holdouts

President Biden and his Democratic counterparts in Congress have their vision of what the US should be spending its money on, based on their own philosophies of what’s most important to long-term economic growth , and their top legislative priorities are currently split between a pair of pending bills:

The infrastructure bill . The original proposal was $2.3 trillion in estimated spending, which was then cut down to roughly $1 trillion. Why? Senate Republicans didn’t want the rest, and Senate Democrats only have 50 votes (plus the tiebreaker by virtue of holding the White House). Passing most legislation requires 60 votes. Ergo, in the current Congress, every successful Senate bill can only contain what 10 or more Republicans are willing to support (and naturally they disagree a lot with Democrats on spending priorities).

The reconciliation bill. There’s one exception to this rule: a once-a-year opportunity for the ruling party to pass whatever they want with just 50 votes (again plus the tiebreaker). So theoretically the Democrats were free to take everything that was cut from the infrastructure bill and just jam it in with all their other top priorities here. And they sort of have. Or at least they’re trying to.

The problem? Passing the latter bill in the Senate still requires getting all 50 votes, and there are two Democrats holding out: Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona).

Why are they standing in the way of the full Biden Agenda? Well at a high level they want the reconciliation bill to be much smaller and for it to invoke far less new taxation. Why though? There are a few things going on, and it’s impossible for outsiders to precisely untangle them:

Their voters are a bit more to the right than those of most other Democratic Senators.

There’s likely some donor pressure too, along the same lines.

They have their own personal convictions about what the US should be investing in, which also seems to run to the right of their colleagues.

While interest rates on the US debts are still super low (implying high creditor confidence), the amount of new printing since COVID started had been historic. Inflation is rising, and there are growing concerns about how many dollars are already flying about.

This all in mind, here’s what their hesitance means practically:

While the Senate passed the pared-down infrastructure bill, Democrats in the House won’t pass it until Manchin and Sinema sign off on the reconciliation bill. Their sense is that Manchin / Sinema and their constituents / donors want what’s in the infrastructure bill, so giving it to them without anything in exchange would be unwise.

This pressure works both ways though. While Manchin and Sinema don’t want to walk away empty-handed, the other Democrats don’t want to keep going home without a trophy either. Voters are not known for being ultra understanding of all these nuances, and tend to operate on a “what have you done for me lately” model.

But while this one game of chicken is going on, a second one is afoot: the debt ceiling is up for renewal. And this timing is really good for McConnell and the Senate Republicans, because where they’d normally be forced into an 11th-hour compromise to raise it (after the usual grandstanding), they now have the upper hand. They can just say “hey the Democrats are going it alone on a reconciliation bill anyway: they can just raise the debt ceiling as part of it”. And that’s true so far as it goes. The Democrats can just add the debt ceiling increase to said bill. But that means an even louder ticking clock in their negotiations, as they now need to pass it before the Treasury runs out of money. And a ticking clock is good for those with the most leverage, which is to say not Biden.

So what happened last night was just a temporary extension. It was clear to McConnell (head of Republicans in the Senate) that Biden and the Democrats weren’t going to break their deadlock in time, so he offered to give them another six weeks or so. And why not: he gets to look a bit generous while leaving the core situation unchanged. That’s a great deal for him politically.

So the upshot is that Biden now has about a month to get Manchin and Sinema to agree to the largest and most progressive reconciliation bill that he can convince them to sign. But every faction involved will be crying foul at every turn, loudly complaining about the pressure tactics used by others and how all this gamesmanship is bad for America. And while these claims won’t be equally true, they’ll surely be accepted by each base as true, which will make it impossible to pin responsibility in any unified sense.

How this shakes out will ultimately come down to how committed Manchin and Sinema are to their stances. Biden doesn’t have much leverage, and will almost certainly be forced to blink first. The best he can do is appeal to them in terms of legacy and climate urgency. Maybe that will work, maybe it won’t. We’ll soon see.

Why This Matters

Here’s the crux of what’s at stake with a severely watered-down reconciliation bill: green investments.

We have until 2030 to get global emissions down by half. Half.

Our odds of getting there in time are much better if the most influential economy on the planet throws their utmost at the problem—building out EV charging stations, growing clean energy subsidies, and bringing down the costs of new technologies like carbon removal.

But West Virginia is a coal state, and Manchin has obvious incentives to limit what he perceives to be economic harm to a major part of his base.

So how can Biden appease Manchin (or a Republican) to get a 50th vote on a bill that would include the sort of climate investments we really need? He doesn’t have the means directly. But we do. It’s not too late to call, to email, and to get any companies you know in West Virginia and Arizona to be emphatic with their local reps: while lots of normal gamesmanship is just a part of politics, and while maybe overall spending does need to cool down, this reconciliation bill needs to massively scale up investments in carbon reduction and removal specifically. It’s not a partisan issue. It’s an existential issue that’s going to affect all of us regardless of location or ideology.

The best time to get serious about these investments was decades ago. The second-best time really is now.

The Moral

As the point of this newsletter is pointing out where journalism is failing and how it can improve, here goes: it failed by not producing many (any?) explainers that are particularly useful at explaining all this, and it can do better by stopping with all the hand-wringing pieces about “without a debt ceiling increase the US could go over a cliff!” when that’s obviously never going to happen and when focusing on it obscures what actually matters.

But journalism will basically only get better to the degree that we vote with our clicks and our subscriptions.

The second-best time to do that is also now.

If you found this post helpful, paid subscriptions are $5/mo or $50/yr. If you believe in the mission and you can comfortably afford it, we’d love your money. But even sharing this writeup and subscribing to the free version helps too!

If you have a correction or concern, please submit it here. 100% get looked at.