ProPublica is a proudly activist newspaper. Their stated mission is “to expose abuses of power and betrayals of the public trust … using the moral force of investigative journalism to spur reform through the sustained spotlighting of wrongdoing.”

There’s a lot to like with this in theory! Holding power to account is a bedrock function of healthy democracy, and investigative journalism has long been the primary vehicle by which this happens. Done well, it’s essential.

But what happens when newspapers like this overstate a case? Or when they do so serially, while also refusing to reconsider their approach to reporting?

ProPublica’s latest target is RealPage, the property management software company behind YieldStar, a product that (a) allows landlords to see aggregated market pricing data and (b) suggests algorithmic rent pricing decisions based on that data.

While we’ll get into all the specifics, here’s a taste of the public’s reaction:

Note the specific language here: “collude”, “raise rents”, “price fixing software”, “cartel". These are extraordinary characterizations! But they’re also reasonable takes if we accept ProPublica’s reporting as factual and fairly framed.

Setting aside the obvious question there for a minute, let’s note that it wasn’t just the internet that got angry. RealPage, along with several of their larger customers, is also now facing litigation. Three days after ProPublica’s story dropped, a class-action lawsuit followed. While the exact relationship between these events is opaque, ProPublica was happy to point out the non-coincidence in a sequel:

Of course, this is exactly what we’d expect from ProPublica living up to its mission: they shone a light at something unethical, and the public responded in kind.

But are YieldStar’s core functions actually unethical? While the software was certainly designed to approach a legal line, there’s nothing illegal—or inherently unethical, or even notably concerning—about approaching a line if you don’t cross it.

While I’ll leave it to the reader to judge as we unravel this story, my personal contention is that this case is less about clear-cut “abuses of power and betrayals of the public trust” and more just simple politics. ProPublica seems to have written their coverage with ideological blinders on—leading to a predictable set of misunderstandings and misrepresentations wherein YieldStar’s essential badness is presented as far more overt than the actual evidence seems to support.

We reward corrections. See something wrong, misleading, or unfair? Use our anonymous Typeform or drop a comment in this post’s dispute doc.

Bias disclosure: I’m center-left on most social issues, and center-right on most economic questions. But even with coverage where I support the journalist’s political bent, it’s crucial that they’re transparent and fair. Otherwise it just hurts the cause long-term.

Price transparency vs price fixing

Before we can get into how YieldStar works—and from there into how it might be viewed under US antitrust law—we need to start with something far more basic. I’m sorry for how Econ 101 this is, but as we’ll see it’s really the heart of the whole case.

To disambiguate between two basic market dynamics:

Price transparency is a measure of how well buyers and sellers can look around and identify the prices of broadly similar transactions. Price fixing is when buyers and sellers (usually sellers) look at this pricing data and then agree to unfairly manipulate said prices.

The second depends on the first. If you don’t know how much your competitor is charging, you can’t collude to overcharge anyone. But there’s no necessary progression from one to the other. You can increase price transparency to its maximum (ie. sellers all know exactly what others are charging) without this leading to anything unethical. Indeed, increasing price transparency is generally a good thing.

The status quo

Price transparency differs a lot by market. To use common examples, corporate stocks are (mostly) priced with very high transparency, while the market for collectibles is notoriously opaque. Not only are the latter transactions less fungible (every common share of Apple is identical, while every collectible is different in some way), but most collectible trades leave minimal public records to work with. While occasional auctions help create some price transparency, valuations can range wildly.

As a rule, stronger price transparency is better for the system. It leads to more transactions happening at “fair” (ie. market-based) prices, which increases public confidence writ large. But of course whether or not it’s good for you individually depends on whether the inefficiency of low transparency happens to benefit you.

If you own, say, a famous pawn shop, low price transparency is wonderful for you. Experts will say “this is worth $1k to $2k”, and you can then make an offer at a discount to the lower bound—trusting that the seller is more interested in ready money than in collecting a dozen other offers or waiting for the next auction.

If you’re shopping for an apartment rental and you’re not in a hurry, low price transparency between sellers (ie. landlords) is good for you. You’ll end up quickly getting a good idea of fair prices, and can then shop for relative deals.

Now, of course this latter case is net bad for the landlord in a directly inverse way. You win at their expense. With low price transparency, one of you is taking a bit of money from the other vs. pure market pricing. While you’ve done nothing wrong in shopping for the best deal, you’ve exploited a market inefficiency that very well might be exploited the other way for the next renter.

This in mind, if I gave you a magic wand and said that you could increase or decrease price transparency between landlords, which would you choose:

If you decrease it, there will be more good deals for the keenest shoppers. But mispricing goes both ways! Many units may also be priced too high! Just because you’re winning your trade doesn’t mean the average renter is (who may have less time to compare, be less comfortable negotiating, etc).

If you increase it, there will be fewer good deals and fewer bad deals as the market collapses around its natural price equilibrium.

Whichever way you’d personally use the wand though, two points here: (1) we’re talking about tradeoffs, (2) neither case necessarily involves any price fixing.

How YieldStar works

RealPage makes a software suite for property owners/managers that digitizes a lot of their normal business functions, like letting renters submit applications and pay online. The YieldStar product mostly digitizes price transparency itself.

More granularly:

Property managers using at least one RealPage service have some ~20m rental units between them, mostly in the US.

Some of these managers share their rental pricing data with RealPage. (We don’t know how many, though it seems to be on a building-by-building basis.)

RealPage (via the YieldStar product) uses this data to get a very precise view of what local renters are actually paying for comparable units (as opposed to what prices might be listed online, which are just negotiation starting points).

While no individual property manager can see what any other specific building/manager is charging, they can see aggregated neighborhood data.

YieldStar is also a predictive algorithm. It suggests to property mangers what to charge in rent to maximize overall revenues.

ProPublica seems to have five main concerns with this. In their view:

This data sharing shouldn’t be allowed, as it enables possible price fixing. The price suggestions are either price fixing or close enough to justify the coverage’s framing (“How a Secret Rent Algorithm Pushes Rents Higher”). The algorithm occasionally recommends that property managers accept more vacancies to maximize overall revenue (ie. leaving rentable apartments off the market for short periods of time), which is anti-competitive. In the same vein, the algorithm also encourages lease end-dates to be staggered to smooth out vacancies, which is also anti-competitive. RealPage also supports additional communication between landlords, where collusion-y conversations might be expected to happen.

While we’ll get into the strength of each claim shortly, what I mostly want to flag here is that ProPublica makes no real allowance for price transparency as a positive (or at least neutral) market function. The closest they come is quoting someone who makes this argument—which they do starting in the main article’s 91st paragraph:

But the software’s supporters say it’s not driving the nation’s housing affordability problem. Though soaring rent is giving the industry a “black eye,” [the CEO of one of YieldStar’s earliest users] said, the culprit is a lot of demand and not enough supply — not revenue management software. The software just helps managers react to trends faster, he said. “Would you rather do your work today on a typewriter or a computer?” he asked. “That’s what revenue management is.” Using software like YieldStar is “taking what we used to do manually on a yellow pad and calling people on the phone and putting it on a codified system where you take the errors out of the pricing,” he said.

Indeed.

Bad journalism: unfair framing

As I touch on again and again here, including both sides is meaningless if you use framing and ordering to drastically weaken one side. If you read ProPublica’s coverage for yourself (you should!), judge how interested they seem in real fairness.

As another example, this is the article’s 25th paragraph (below two folds / ad breaks):

What role RealPage’s software has played in soaring rents — which in the decade before the pandemic nearly doubled in some cities — is hard to discern. Inadequate new construction and the tight market for homebuyers have exacerbated an existing housing shortage.

“Hard to discern”? So the main charge from their current headline (“Rent Going Up? One Company’s Algorithm Could Be Why”) may indeed be awfully heavy on the “could”? But oh well, they offer a half-hearted caveat ~900 words in, so it’s fine???

Oh, and the line immediately after:

But by RealPage’s own admission, its algorithm is helping drive rents higher.

And this is where we’re going to shift now to more direct misrepresentations, be they intentional or otherwise.

Bad journalism: misrepresentation

What exactly did RealPage say about driving rents higher? Here’s the direct quote ProPublic points to, from a now-deleted marketing page (archive copy):

“Find out how YieldStar can help you outperform the market 3% to 7%,” RealPage urges potential clients on its website.

Notice though that—and this is crucial—“outperform the market” is not at all synonymous with “drive up the price of average rents in said market”! ProPublica has inserted their own gloss for their own purposes.

As the YieldStar marketing page says right before the quoted bit:

When the market is slowing, prices are adjusted to maintain occupancy, but still maintain a revenue premium. When the market is up, YieldStar pushes higher rents reflective of what the market will bear.

What this says in plainspeak is that the software avoids human error. Instead of letting managers get overly panicky or greedy, it promotes pricing that’s optimally rational to conditions—whether they happen to be going up or down. Selling goods for the maximum price that “the market will bear” while minimizing spare inventory isn’t some nefarious evil. It’s literally Business 101.

That property managers who use algorithmic assistance here outperform managers who don’t is…not news. YieldStar lets some managers adjust prices faster—and with more precision—than unaided counterparts. News at eleven. (Though this advantage declines as more managers use the same software. You’re just not going to find mention of that in a software company’s own marketing materials for obvious reasons!)

Anyway, the misrepresentation continues:

The software’s design and growing reach have raised questions among real estate and legal experts about whether RealPage has birthed a new kind of cartel that allows the nation’s largest landlords to indirectly coordinate pricing, potentially in violation of federal law.

Experts! Cartels! Violations of federal law! Potentially!

Note though that one of their quoted experts, via a 2017 speech that they link to, says this of cartels (emphasis mine):

A cartel is nothing more than an agreement among a group of competitors to fix prices or output so that prices can be maintained above competitive levels.

Right, actually fixing prices above market rates is bad! But is that happening?

In the article’s 9th paragraph, we’re introduced to a concrete-ish example of RealPage’s supposed fixing in action (note my emphasis):

In one neighborhood in Seattle, ProPublica found, 70% of apartments were overseen by just 10 property managers, every single one of which used pricing software sold by RealPage.

They then offer some qualifying specifics here much later in the article (again, my emphasis):

To see how rent-setting software can make a difference, look no further than Seattle, where over the last few years rents have risen faster than almost anywhere in the country … The trendy Belltown neighborhood … had 9,066 market rate apartments in buildings with five or more units as of June, according to the data firm CoStar and Apartments.com. Property management was highly concentrated: The ZIP code’s 10 biggest management firms ran 70% of units, data showed. All 10 used RealPage’s pricing software in at least some of their buildings, according to employees, press releases and articles in trade publications.

Ok, so unpacking this:

This is about a single zip code, aka an insignificant data sample, and presumably the most extreme one they could find

We then shrink down to a subset of buildings within this single zip code

We then focus on the subset of property managers within this subset that use some YieldStar for some buildings

We have no idea how many of these specifics units report prices into YieldStar, nor if/how they use any of YieldStar’s pricing recommendations in said area

We also don’t know if these property managers even still use YieldStar (as we’ll soon see, some of this data is over a decade old!)

ProPublica only gives us one building-to-building comparison. Starting with the one that raised rents (by $400, after the expiration of a COVID deal):

The Fountain Court apartments .. are about a half-mile from Amazon’s corporate headquarters. The building is owned and managed by Essex Property Trust, whose executives told investors in a 2008 earnings call that they were implementing YieldStar in the trust’s apartment buildings.

Ok, so 14 years ago they used YieldStar. Maybe they still do? Maybe they don’t! And how sure are we are that they used it for all their buildings even in 2008?

Anyway, ok, what’s RealPage’s actual sin here?

At the Fountain Court, rent has risen 42% since 2012, CoStar data shows — steeper than the 33% average increase for similar downtown buildings.

Setting aside that this is just one building, note that the comparison here isn’t quite to the same area anyway. Belltown is just one part of Seattle’s downtown, which spans three major zip codes. Similar buildings dozens of blocks apart often increase in value at different paces. Why bring a single zip code into it and then use a metric that apparently covers all of downtown?

Worse, here’s the one comparison building from the same zip code:

About six blocks away, rent has not gone up as dramatically at The Humphrey Apartments, a historic six-story brick building with 74 units. John Stepan, a writer for a tech company, moved into a studio in the 1923 building a little more than a year ago. It was small, but he liked the high ceilings, hardwood floors and farmhouse-style kitchen. He had secured a COVID deal, too: one month free, with rent of $1,295 a month after that. A few months before his lease was up, the building notified him that rent would increase by $50, which amounted to about a 3.9% rise. “It was surprisingly low,” said Stepan, who left only because he found a condo to buy nearby.

Ok, so we have a real data point! Except ProPublica fails to mention that said building has a 2.2/5 rating on Google (compared to 3.6 for Fountain Court). Of the nine reviews available, two are positive. And one of the two is from…drumroll…John Stepan.

Taking this together, ProPublica cherry-picked the most extreme concentration of (potential) YieldStar users they could find, then compared pricing from exactly one building in this one cherry-picked zip code with (a) “similar buildings downtowns” and (b) a building six blocks away with six one-star reviews out of nine total.

Oh, and one final detail. When I looked up that Fountain Court building, they’re currently offering a free month:

This is symbolic of the problem with this coverage. If this particular building manager is indeed using YieldStar, they’re going to spot market downturns fast too, and will offer enticements before their less aware competitors. High price transparency works both ways! One just makes for a less sexy article I guess.

Anyway, let’s close this out by looking at how YieldStar’s core functions line with up current US antitrust law.

The Sherman Act

(Mandatory caveat here that I’m not a lawyer. I’m summing the law based on my understanding of past cases and the underlying first principles. Corrections welcome.)

The key reference legislation here is Section 1 of The Sherman Act:

Every contract, combination in the form of trust or otherwise, or conspiracy, in restraint of trade or commerce among the several States, or with foreign nations, is declared to be illegal.

Put more simply, collusion that reduces competition is a no-no.

While there’s a lot of relevant case law here for those so inclined, let’s look quickly at each of ProPublica’s five concerns (which map well to the claims in the lawsuit), using my wording from above:

This data sharing shouldn’t be allowed, as it enables possible price fixing.

Quoting the FTC, a setup like RealPage’s “cannot alone establish” a breech here. To cross the line, “competitors must agree amongst themselves to the restraint of trade”.

Basically: establishing preconditions for possible price fixing isn’t itself a crime. Only proceeding to actual price fixing is a crime.

The price suggestions are either price fixing or close enough.

To make this case, you’d likely have to prove that the algorithm does something more than suggest the same target pricing that any rational actor would infer from the same data. Using a calculator isn’t a crime. If all YieldStar does is crunch numbers as any reasonably-bright property manager would do manually, it’s likely fine.

While property managers that use various RealPage products, including YieldStar, might indeed outperform their counterparts by 5% or whatever, that doesn’t mean that they’ve pushed up local pricing by 5% or anything close. Reacting to market trends faster—in both directions—will lead to outperformance, sure, but it won’t necessarily have much impact on average local pricing over a full year.

The algorithm occasionally recommends that property managers accept more vacancies to maximize overall revenue.

Artificially reducing supply would be a problem if widespread. But it's unclear how often YieldStar makes these recommendations, nor for what durations. The sole example ProPublica provides is of a single property manager that went from “seeking” 97-98% occupancy to being happy with 94-96%. But anything sub-6% vacancy is less taking units off the market and more just not rushing them back on before they’re vacated and cleaned etc. It's also more “they rediscovered the very old concept of net optimization”, not “there’s this new illegal trick”.

In a case where: (a) YieldStar had monopolistic control of a market and (b) it encouraged all landlords to hold back units, sure, that’s a problem. But the only context in which this would make financial sense for any length of time is if they could meaningfully block new supply from coming on the market. Which they can’t.

Though note the next possible exception.

The algorithm also encourages lease end-dates to be staggered to smooth out vacancies.

This one is admittedly interesting to me. But we need to distinguish between two things here:

YieldStar encouraging individual buildings to stagger leasing dates as a basic function of good management for that building. YieldStar using its data to recommend specific staggering strategies to customers so as to smooth out the entire local market.

The first is obviously fine. The second? A bit murkier. Again we’re in the territory of “this is the same conclusion a bright person would reach using manual methods on the same data”. Unlike general rent prices though, this data is more private by nature. While property mangers have done surveys of local rent prices since rent existed, this data is a bit more proprietary, and I can kinda see the potential concern here.

The lawsuit (see articles 8-9) suggests that YieldStar is doing this second thing, as well as recommending eg. “hold some units back this month, as too many buildings in the area are experiencing above-average lease renewals”. If true, does this cross the line? I honestly don’t know. It has a similar function as price transparency (more information = more efficiency = more fairness), so it doesn’t feel overly wrong conceptually. But I suppose some might disagree.

RealPage also supports additional communication between landlords, where collusion-y conversations might be expected to happen.

This seems silly to me, as this communication could happen just as easily anywhere else? There are a million others events and forums where these property managers naturally mingle. While you could argue that RealPage offers them places to talk to other YieldStar users specifically, it’s hard to see this as a real enticement.

More generally though, I don’t understand the basic implication of collusion. You can’t really fix prices unless you substantially control a market (in this case at least an entire neighborhood). If you collectively own 70 of 100 buildings in a zip code, you can theoretically raise rates in concert. But the owners of the other 30 will just…not do that? They’ll be happy to poach your best tenants. And even if you own all 100, you also have to be able to cut off the ability of other people to build more.

On that note, let’s close with this pair of tweets:

While rents are now falling in most major US markets, there’s a simple cure for when they start going back up again: just build more units.

If ProPublica wants to point out the real villain behind too-high rents, let’s talk about NIMBYs and how they are very, really, actually reducing competition by making it difficult-to-impossible to build anything but single-family homes in many cities. That’s the real story—not the fact that some property managers know a week early to adjust pricing to reflect supply gaps caused by bad policy.