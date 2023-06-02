Donald Rumsfeld, former US Secretary of Defense and enduring icon of why taking official sources at face value is historically a terrible idea.

While I’m going to briefly cover the latest AI doomer story—and how a few incredulous reporters latched onto it despite it being both wrong and meaningless—my real focus here is on the practice of blindly reporting what officials say. Because sometimes officials are wrong. Or lying. Or just parroting something they read somewhere without any real understanding of it. And by sometimes I mean a lot.

What happens when popular coverage doesn’t account for these scenarios?

Paperclips and progress

One nice thing about the potential rise of Skynet-like AI is that during our great sunset approximately two billion people will meet as one to share a final human experience together. Except instead of joining hands to sing Que Sera Sera, they’ll be bullrushing the internet’s town square in a mad race to be the first to tweet out “ah yeah just as I predicted”, even though virtually all of their predictions were useless in the actual business of advancing AI without creating Skynet.

This isn’t to say that AI safety isn’t important! It certainly is! I deeply appreciate all the competent and passionate professionals working to understand and control for the possible dangers of what a rogue AI could do. But most AI doomer takes aren’t about AI safety really, in that they’re almost never about controlling for any specific risk, nor are they generally attached to any greater proposal than just “shut it all down”. Most are just halfhearted restatements of Nick Bostrom’s famous thought experiment from 20 years ago:

Suppose we have an AI whose only goal is to make as many paper clips as possible. The AI will realize quickly that it would be much better if there were no humans because humans might decide to switch it off. Because if humans do so, there would be fewer paper clips. Also, human bodies contain a lot of atoms that could be made into paper clips. The future that the AI would be trying to gear towards would be one in which there were a lot of paper clips but no humans.

Scary! As was Jurassic Park when I was 8. But the moral I take away from the latter as an adult isn’t “let’s never push the boundaries of DNA science”. It’s more just “sure, yes, Frankenstein godzillas the size of the Eiffel Tower should prolly have a kill switch”. While there may be some dark sciences where the risks of exploration outweigh the rewards

, AI risks mostly remain distant and theoretical while the rewards are present and meaningful. We of course can and should eg. air gap critical infrastructure and take other reasonable precautions as we press forward. But the point of AI safety is

safely, not refusing to progress out of broad fear. To do otherwise would have left us with faster horses as less timid nations got to the moon.

progressing

Terror in the skies

A bunch of tech reporters got duped this week. Excerpting from VICE’s original take:

An AI-enabled drone killed its human operator in a simulated test conducted by the U.S. Air Force in order to override a possible "no" order stopping it from completing its mission, the USAF's Chief of AI Test and Operations revealed at a recent conference. At [a summit…] held in London between May 23 and 24, Col Tucker ‘Cinco’ Hamilton … held a presentation that shared the pros and cons of an autonomous weapon system with a human in the loop giving the final "yes/no" order on an attack. As relayed … in a blog post for the host organization, the Royal Aeronautical Society, Hamilton said that AI created “highly unexpected strategies to achieve its goal,” including attacking U.S. personnel and infrastructure. “We were training it in simulation to identify and target a Surface-to-air missile (SAM) threat. And then the operator would say yes, kill that threat. The system started realizing that while they did identify the threat at times the human operator would tell it not to kill that threat, but it got its points by killing that threat. So what did it do? It killed the operator. It killed the operator because that person was keeping it from accomplishing its objective.” …

It then came out that, no, this is not what happened. Per a later update, it was just:

a hypothetical "thought experiment" from outside the military, based on plausible scenarios and likely outcomes rather than an actual USAF real-world simulation

Mind you, I don’t fault the reporters for Colonel Tucker’s fuckup here. They didn’t misreport what he said. They did indeed copy and paste correctly from the source blog. The issue is that they took it uncritically without even beginning to contextualize why this story, even if true, was almost entirely meaningless.

Put another way, the story was silly because even if this was the result of a real simulation it would only be evidence that the simulation wasn’t based on conditions you’d find in the actual world. It’s equivalent to saying “I ran a simulation where Lewis Hamilton downed eight shots of tequila and took two massive bong rips and then crashed his car on the first lap”. Sure, that very well might be the result! But it’s also irrelevant in that it would never happen

. Because safety controls exist. And, sure, sometimes they aren’t quite good enough. Any reporting that thoughtfully exposes faulty controls and advocates for better ones is vital and laudable! But we don’t have here any detail about real safety controls. And the embedded presumption is that the drone engineers had just kinda…never heard of the paperclip problem (which they very, very, much all have). Instead of meaningful commentary we got:

Outside of the military, relying on AI for high-stakes purposes has already resulted in severe consequences. Most recently, a judge was caught using ChatGPT for a federal court filing after the chatbot included a number of made-up cases as evidence. In another instance, a man took his own life after talking to a chatbot that encouraged him to do so. These instances of AI going rogue reveal that AI models are nowhere near perfect and can go off the rails and bring harm to users.

First, it was a lawyer and not a judge. Also the AI didn’t go rogue. The lawyer did. Second, the man took his life because he was profoundly mentally ill, not because of AI

. But in general, sure, taking medications in a manner other than described on the label can harm you! That doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea to manufacture medicine or painkillers! Doomerism isn’t just needlessly pessimistic; it’s anti-progress

. Want to work on AI safety to ensure things go well? Godpseed! Want to critique

practices or blind spots! Please do! But if your addition is just “ah man Jurassic Park ended badly”, what value are you adding exactly?

and lazyspecific

Why expertise matters

What a reporter’s job is in any precise sense is a source of much debate, and is too subjective for me to say much about here one way or the other. What we can establish though is the utility of different types of reporting.

In rough terms:

Reporter A attends press conferences to (maybe) proffer a question and (mostly) accurately write down what was said.

Reporter B writes down the same things, then contextualizes said statements with informed commentary as to whether the quotes are actually bullshit.

While most reporting work falls somewhere in the middle, it seems trivially true to me that the second part of A’s job is basically just…retweeting?

Like:

If you can ask questions—and especially if you can demand answers—that’s great! That’s the first step in holding truth to power etc. (Huge props to local reporters who do this well!)

But most questions on national/global stories are lame, and most answers go unchallenged. And—as was true in this situation—sometimes the story is printed before any follow-up questions are actually answered.

So even allowing that A can sometimes be useful, it’s just mechanically true that B is always more useful. Or at least it is if done well. But doing it well requires a level of expertise that can’t be delegated to third parties. While a million outside experts are happy to supply quotes in either direction on these kinds of stories, if you don’t understand AI well enough to understand that the scenario described—true or not—just wasn’t news, how could you possibly judge which experts to quote? And how can you possibly add the right gloss to guide the reader towards the right takeaways?

PS - While it can be tempting to point out all the outlets that passed on this story, I’d counter with “ok and how many of them published a good take on why the story was meaningless either way?” While I of all people can intimately appreciate why calling out bad journalism is not the smoothest possible social experience, ceding the news cycle to those who get it wrong isn’t at all the same as being right.

