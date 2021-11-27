How the NYT Approaches Mistakes: NYC Murder Edition

Let’s work backwards from the big picture problem: the NYT will occasionally edit an article when they’ve gotten something wrong, but: (1) without always acknowledging the correction, (2) while often leaving other errors intact in a way that suggests they aren’t terribly interested in actually revisiting or rethinking their coverage.

I reported on this last year, when the NYT confused a single NYPD crime metric (shootings) with violent crime in general, leading to an alarmist piece about “a spike in violence unlike anything [NYC] has seen in decades” when violent crime stats were actually down citywide and when it was hard to imagine a more sensitive subject in that moment. While they ended up making two changes, they did so via unmarked ghost edits while telling me that a proper corrections notice “would not serve reader”.

Well, they’re at it again, on more or less the same subject. While they get credit for a partial correction note this time around, they made their edit without showing any curiosity about whether other things in the piece were still wrong.

We reward corrections. See something wrong, misleading, or unfair? Say something. It helps!

The Headline

NYC teacher and criminal reform advocate Tom Robinson flagged a tweet to me last night, from someone on the NYT’s Metro desk:

Note that the original headline here was far more specific: “After Murders ‘Doubled Overnight,’ the N.Y.P.D. Is Solving Fewer Cases”.

Tom rightly thought this felt off, and looked up the official NYPD stats, which clarified that murders had not in fact doubled, either overnight or any other period in recent memory. They’re actually down 2% vs. 2020, though up ~40% from pre-COVID.

But we can see how this particular mistake happened. Quoting from the article body:

“The increase in shootings, that’s got to have a negative impact on clearance rates,” said Peter Moskos, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “Their caseload literally doubled overnight. The odds are never great. That’s the unfortunate truth.”

Ok, so an obvious parsing error here. Moskos was talking about caseloads (mostly driven by non-murder shootings), which the NYT’s headline writer misread as “murders”. And that’s the issue that the NYT went on to correct this AM:

Correction: Nov. 27, 2021 An earlier version of this article’s headline incorrectly characterized a quotation by a criminologist on a sudden increase in gun violence in New York City that began in 2020. He said detectives’ caseloads “doubled overnight,” not murders.

But while I give them vague applause for doing one right thing here , my issue is that they clearly didn’t really re-review the piece to look for other errors.

Before we get to the rest though, I want to be emphatic that this mistake wasn’t purely accidental. Note the headline they used in the print version: “A Grieving Family Waits as Cases Go Unsolved”. That’s a bit more appropriate for what the piece was: a human interest story about a family’s wait for justice, with a spartan level of background context about why more cases than usual were going unsolved.

While it turns out that they’d also misinterpreted the percentage of unsolved cases, the digital headline would have been grossly irresponsible even if they gotten that part right: city murders didn’t double, their increase started some 20 months ago, and families caught in this particular situation are few in absolute numbers. This is why I consider it more a motivated mistake: it can’t be an honest mistake when your intent is to maximize traffic. If you reward headline editors for giving you, in effect, the most sensational headlines possible, their mistakes will err in a predictable direction, and it will be your fault as an institution, whether you admit it or not.

Anyway, let’s move on to the rest of the article.

Beyond the Headline

Imagine you were a Metro reporter asked to tell this family’s story. You sit with them in their pain, and you walk away determined to call attention to their plight. But as you connect their particular case to the larger phenomenon (i.e., a city-wide decrease in murder-clearance rates), you owe it to your readers to establish a few things:

The actual change in clearance rates

What those clearance and murder rates look like in context, both nationally and relative to recent local trendlines

You can see where this going:

The clearance rates were both misstated and sensationally framed (the journalist says on Twitter that they “plunged”)

The only other context supplied in the article was a general claim that “shootings and homicides” had “increased” from pre-pandemic times. (In the above tweet, they glossed this as “violent crime rates spiked”.)

Ok, so let’s compare with a more grounded reality, starting with violent crime . If we extrapolate 2021 YTD totals evenly to year’s end, we have 38,344 violent crimes. Now let’s put that figure next to equivalent totals from the previous five years, with 2021’s relative increase vs. that year in brackets:

2016: 38,120 (+ 0.6%)

2017 : 35,749 (+ 7.3%)

2018 : 35,210 (+ 8.9%)

2019 : 36,144 (+ 6.1%)

2020: 35,573 (+ 7.8%)

2021 violent crime in NYC is so bad that it’s higher than any year since…2015!

But, yes, it has risen relative to the years in between. Though 2017-2019 were unusually calm years in a remarkably unviolent era, which is why a difference of only ~350 violent crimes per million people moves the year-over-year percentages up by 7-8%. It’s not nothing. But it’s also only really notable in a world where crime is already historically and comparatively low. Even with the 2020-2021 increase in murders (about 40% vs 2017-2019 lows, compared to a national increase of 30%), your chance of being murdered in NYC (5.6 / 100k) is roughly the same as in the criminal hotbed of Colorado Springs, lower than in Omaha, and about 1/10th your odds in Baltimore.

Anyway, next we have the clearance rates. Our reporter says in both their tweet and the body of the article that the NYPD was clearing 90% of murders, either “pre-COVID” or “in the years before the pandemic”. Well, about that. Here are the NYC-wide murder clearance rates for 2019:

Q4 2019 : 86.2%

Q3 2019 : 52.9%

Q2 2019: 67.2%

Q1 2019: 74.7%*

A simple average here gives us a baseline of 70.25% , against a national benchmark of just 54%. This seems intuitively reasonable: NYC is a well-funded city with quite a low homicide rate. Lots of them should get solved! But when you increase both shootings and homicides over an ~18-month stretch while also de-anonymizing informants and putting half the city in camera-blinding face masks, you’d expect some temporary reversion! The NYT says it’s now at 60% (though doesn’t clarify where that number came from). That seems pretty good in context, and hardly worth any alarmism.

Unless you have newspapers to sell, I guess.