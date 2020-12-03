The Save Journalism Committee
Taylor Lorenz, an AG Sulzberger Production
If you’ve heard wind of NYT reporter Taylor Lorenz and some recent twitter drama, this is the TLDR explainer for you. While the dustup is only a flashp…
Jeremy Arnold
Feb 7
The explanation machine is broken. Let's replace it.
Why are most explanations still a bad game of telephone? It's time to take misinformation seriously and make useful explanations a low-latency public g…
Jeremy Arnold
Jan 30
Subscriber Note (Dec 3rd, 2020)
Hey Folks — Just a few housekeeping notes: This newsletter went mostly dark over autumn. A full explanation would be lengthy and mundane, but the upsho…
Jeremy Arnold
Dec 3, 2020
VCBrags, Pasquale, Mitchell, and Bhoka: A Roundup
This story is about the Twitter account @VCBrags and two men associated with it: Pasquale D’Silva, who, after spending months winking about a connectio…
Jeremy Arnold
Dec 1, 2020
Psychiatric Illness Prevalence in COVID Survivors and COVID Experts
An uncontroversial statement: COVID misinformation has been a massive problem all year and isn’t really improving. A more uncomfortable statement: it’s…
Jeremy Arnold
Nov 11, 2020
VCBrags did one last thing before deleting their account: a frame-up
[Editor’s Note: It’s now November 10th, some two months after initial publication. I received substantial feedback about my presentation of the evidenc…
Jeremy Arnold
Aug 31, 2020
An Interpretive Guide to Neuralink’s Press Event
About ten minutes after the last mic was turned off, a thought occurred to me: Neuralink is going to become the Apple of internal wearables. What follo…
Jeremy Arnold
Aug 29, 2020
Why I've Been Quiet
A quick explanation for the low output this month. The good news is that I haven’t lost any enthusiasm here. I’ve been hard at work on a pretty bananas…
Jeremy Arnold
Aug 24, 2020
What Happens When The NYT and New Yorker Make Mistakes
Most educated people believe that premier news outlets are inherently trustworthy. And this is healthy, in a way. We should want this to be true. In fa…
Jeremy Arnold
Jul 29, 2020
What This Project Is About
Rather than having the same prefaces taking up real estate at the start of each edition, I thought it would be good to shift the explanatory burden to …
Jeremy Arnold
Jul 28, 2020
What Anti-Tech Bias Looks Like
Look, I’m biased. Many of my friends and clients work in tech. Even so: This has never stopped me from writing negative things about tech companies whe…
Jeremy Arnold
Jul 24, 2020
The Cascade Effect
Today’s goal: deconstructing an example of the cascade effect (where a mistake by one outlet reverberates throughout the media ecosystem). Note that to…
Jeremy Arnold
Jul 22, 2020
