The Save Journalism Committee
If you’ve heard wind of NYT reporter Taylor Lorenz and some recent twitter drama, this is the TLDR explainer for you. While the dustup is only a flashp…
Why are most explanations still a bad game of telephone? It's time to take misinformation seriously and make useful explanations a low-latency public g…
Hey Folks — Just a few housekeeping notes: This newsletter went mostly dark over autumn. A full explanation would be lengthy and mundane, but the upsho…
This story is about the Twitter account @VCBrags and two men associated with it: Pasquale D’Silva, who, after spending months winking about a connectio…
An uncontroversial statement: COVID misinformation has been a massive problem all year and isn’t really improving. A more uncomfortable statement: it’s…
[Editor’s Note: It’s now November 10th, some two months after initial publication. I received substantial feedback about my presentation of the evidenc…
About ten minutes after the last mic was turned off, a thought occurred to me: Neuralink is going to become the Apple of internal wearables. What follo…
A quick explanation for the low output this month. The good news is that I haven’t lost any enthusiasm here. I’ve been hard at work on a pretty bananas…
Most educated people believe that premier news outlets are inherently trustworthy. And this is healthy, in a way. We should want this to be true. In fa…
Rather than having the same prefaces taking up real estate at the start of each edition, I thought it would be good to shift the explanatory burden to …
Look, I’m biased. Many of my friends and clients work in tech. Even so: This has never stopped me from writing negative things about tech companies whe…
Today’s goal: deconstructing an example of the cascade effect (where a mistake by one outlet reverberates throughout the media ecosystem). Note that to…
